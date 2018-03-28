An official website of the United States government.

The Oklahoman: Ban On “Secret Science” In EPA Regulation Makes Sense

03/26/2018
Editorial
March 26, 2018
http://newsok.com/article/5588210/ban-on-secret-science-in-epa-regulation-makes-sense

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced it will now base new regulations only on the findings of scientific studies whose data and methodology are made public so they can be subjected to independent review. That's a sound move in line with basic scientific transparency and professionalism.

To read the rest of the article: 
http://newsok.com/article/5588210/ban-on-secret-science-in-epa-regulation-makes-sense Exit

