News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

The Oklahoman: Ban On “Secret Science” In EPA Regulation Makes Sense

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

Editorial

March 26, 2018

http://newsok.com/article/5588210/ban-on-secret-science-in-epa-regulation-makes-sense



The Environmental Protection Agency has announced it will now base new regulations only on the findings of scientific studies whose data and methodology are made public so they can be subjected to independent review. That's a sound move in line with basic scientific transparency and professionalism.



To read the rest of the article:

http://newsok.com/article/5588210/ban-on-secret-science-in-epa-regulation-makes-sense Exit