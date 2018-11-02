News Releases from Region 07

Omaha Freight Carrier Among Honorees for EPA’s SmartWay Freight Carriers Program

Contact Information: David Bryan (bryan.david@epa.gov) 913-551-7433

Environmental News

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Lenexa, Kan., Nov. 2, 2018) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is honoring an Omaha, Nebraska, freight carrier company as an industry leader in supply-chain environmental and energy efficiency with its annual SmartWay Excellence Awards. Werner Enterprises, headquartered in Omaha, is among 40 companies nationwide being honored at the 2018 American Trucking Association Annual Management Conference & Exhibition in Austin, Texas.

Awardees represent the top-performing, environmentally responsible SmartWay carriers that move more goods more miles with lower emissions and less energy. Today’s awardees demonstrate how businesses in this crucial economic sector can save on fuel costs, shrink their emissions footprints, and contribute to healthier air in the communities they serve.

“Today, EPA is honoring top-performing SmartWay Carrier Partners with this year’s 2018 SmartWay Excellence Award for their leadership in moving more goods with less fuel,” said EPA Office of Air and Radiation Assistant Administrator Bill Wehrum. “These companies inspire others in the freight sector to invest in innovative technologies and business practices that save fuel, cut costs, and protect the environment.”

The remaining 2018 SmartWay Freight Carrier Excellence Award recipients can be found on the SmartWay website.

Background

EPA’s SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible to protect public health and reduce emissions. Demonstrating a commitment to environmental responsibility and freight efficiency through SmartWay provides for a more sustainable and competitive business environment.

Since 2004, SmartWay partners have avoided emitting more than 103 million metric tons of harmful air pollution, while saving more than 215 million barrels of oil and $29.7 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 14 million homes. SmartWay partners also help protect clean and healthy air by significantly reducing pollution that contributes to smog, including fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

# # #

Learn more about SmartWay

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7