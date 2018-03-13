We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

The Omaha World-Herald: EPA Chief Scott Pruitt Touts Trump Administration Actions, Updates Ethanol Dispute

03/13/2018
Joe Morton
March 13, 2018
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt said Monday that he and President Donald Trump remain committed to robust federal ethanol mandates, but he also emphasized the need to address ongoing volatility in the marketplace.

“You don’t want that kind of uncertainty out there,” Pruitt said.

www.omaha.com/news/nebraska/epa-chief-scott-pruitt-touts-trump-administration-actions-updates-ethanol/article_86203c42-aecd-5b9e-8ca5-8dd5a7fc0e87.html
 

