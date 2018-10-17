News Releases from Region 03

Owner and operator of Philadelphia service station settle with EPA on underground storage tank violations

Contact Information: EPA Region 3 Press Office (R3press@epa.gov)

(PHILADELPHIA) October 17, 2018 – The owner and operator of the F-Street Sunoco service station, 3951 Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia have agreed to pay a $22,080 penalty to settle alleged violations of underground storage tank regulations, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced today.

The settlement with service station owner, 3951 Roosevelt Blvd. Realty Corporation, and operator Liberty Tradeplus, Inc., addresses compliance with environmental safeguards protecting communities and the environment from exposure to petroleum or potentially harmful chemicals.



EPA cited the companies for violating safeguards designed to prevent, detect, and control leaks from the underground tanks. Based on a September 2017 inspection and follow-up investigations, EPA alleged that two underground gasoline tanks failed to comply with leak detection and recordkeeping requirements for a 27-month period in 2015 through 2017.



The penalty reflects the companies’ cooperation with EPA. As part of the settlement, the companies did not admit liability, but have certified that the station is now in compliance.

With millions of gallons of petroleum products and hazardous substances stored in underground storage tanks throughout the country, leaking tanks are a major source of soil and groundwater contamination. EPA and state regulations are designed to reduce the risk of underground leaks and to promptly detect and properly address leaks thus minimizing environmental harm and avoiding the costs of major cleanups.

For more information, visit: https://www.epa.gov/ust

# # #