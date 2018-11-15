News Releases from Region 07

Owner, Operator and Independent Driver's Association Awarded $943,725 Grant to Reduce Diesel Emissions in Four-State Region

(Lenexa, Kan., Nov. 15, 2018) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded a $943,725 grant to the Owner, Operator and Independent Driver's Association (OOIDA) of Grain Valley, Missouri, to protect public health by reducing diesel emissions from trucks in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska.

This Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) project will aid OOIDA in its efforts to reduce diesel emissions and exposure in the four-state region. The project will install 420 auxiliary power units in the association members' trucks.

The grant seeks to reduce extensive amounts of nitrogen oxides, particulate matter (soot), and carbon dioxide in the region.

EPA provides grants under the DERA to protect human health and improve air quality by reducing emissions from diesel engines. EPA anticipates awarding approximately $40 million in competitive grant funding for the Clean Diesel Funding Assistance Program. The program solicited proposals nationwide for projects that achieve significant reductions in diesel emissions in terms of tons of pollution produced and reductions in exposure.

