Oxnard Mayor Pro Tempore Carmen Ramirez named to national EPA advisory committee

Contact Information: Michele Huitric (huitric.michele@epa.gov) 415-972-3165

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the appointment of Mayor Pro Tempore Carmen Ramirez, of Oxnard, Calif., to the Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC). The 33-member LGAC helps EPA develop strong partnerships with local governments to provide more efficient and effective environmental protection at the community, state, and federal level.

"EPA’s efforts to protect public health and the environment are most effective when the Agency works cooperatively with state and local governments," said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “I look forward to working with the committee members on important environmental issues while developing stronger and more robust partnerships across states, tribes, and local communities."

“Mayor Ramirez has a strong record of working to revitalize her community,” said Alexis Strauss, Acting Regional Administrator for EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. “Her experience in community action and environmental justice will be an asset to this committee.”

Mayor Ramirez is a public interest lawyer who has served the Oxnard community since her graduation from the Loyola University School of Law. Previously, Ms. Ramirez served as the director of community planning for the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy.

"As Mayor Pro Tem, I am very close to the people of my city and I look forward to sharing my community's concerns with the EPA. I am grateful for this opportunity," said Carmen Ramirez.

EPA is committed to collaborating with states and local governments in the spirit of cooperative federalism to build on their work to achieve cost reductions and better allocate resources. Improvements to public health and the environment are best achieved when EPA works together with states, tribes, and communities to address environmental issues through trust, collaboration, and partnership.

The new committee members were selected based on their demonstrated leadership experience, proven record of service to their communities, and involvement in effective environmental protection services and programs at the community, state, and federal level.

Chartered in 1993 under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the Local Government Advisory Committee meets four to six times per year to provide independent and objective policy advice to the EPA Administrator. The committee will have their first meeting in early summer.

For more information, please visit https://www.epa.gov/ocir

