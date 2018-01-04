News Releases from Region 04

Pasco County Schools in Florida Among 2017 WasteWise Winners Recognized for Reducing Waste

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young, (harris-young.dawn@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

ATLANTA (January 4, 2018) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognizes the Pasco County Schools in Land O' Lakes, Fla. with a 2017 WasteWise National Award Honorable Mention in the Local Government category for waste prevention and diversion accomplishments. Nationally, 16 WasteWise award winners were recognized for having collectively prevented and recycled over 355,801 tons of waste, saving $17.7 million in avoided landfill fees.

“This is yet another excellent example of the EPA partnering with communities and organizations to achieve environmental and economic benefits through waste prevention and management. The WasteWise award winners have exemplified tremendous environmental stewardship and fiscal responsibility, and we commend their efforts,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

For 23 years, EPA’s WasteWise has helped organizations and businesses apply sustainable materials management practices to prevent and reduce municipal and select industrial wastes, saving them resources and money.

WasteWise partners reported preventing and diverting 8.5 million tons of waste that would otherwise have been disposed in landfills or incinerators. These actions—which include waste prevention, recycling, composting and donation—saved participants over $400 million in avoided landfill fees.

WasteWise partners who report the best overall improvement in waste prevention and recycling activities—when compared to the previous year—receive awards in various categories.

The 16 national award winners are:

College and University

- Texas: Partner of the Year - University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

- Georgia: Honorable Mention - Georgia State University

Federal Government

- California: Partner of the Year - The Presidio Trust

Large Business

- New Jersey: Partner of the Year - Ravitz Family Markets, Price Rite Supermarkets, Inc.

- New Jersey: Honorable Mention - Ravitz Family Markets, Shoprite: Union Mill Rd., Mount Laurel Supermarkets, Inc.

Local Government

- Illinois: Partner of the Year - City of Urbana

- Florida: Honorable Mention - City of Fort Lauderdale

Mid-size Business

- Wisconsin: Partner of the Year - Frito Lay, Beloit, WI

- Virginia: Honorable Mention - JK Moving & Storage

Non-profit Organization

- Massachusetts: Partner of the Year - Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

School/School District

- Florida: Partner of the Year - Pasco County Schools

Small Business

- Missouri: Partner of the Year - Urban Chestnut Brewing Company

- California: Honorable Mention - Earth Friendly Products

- Washington: Honorable Mention - CenturyLink Field

Very Large Business

- Wisconsin: Partner of the Year - Kohl’s Department Stores

- Illinois: Honorable Mention - Sears Holdings Corporation

All U.S. businesses, governments and non-profit organizations can join WasteWise. For more information: https://www.epa.gov/smm/wastewise.

Connect with EPA Region 4 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion4

And on Twitter: @EPASoutheast