Peter Wright Nominated to Lead EPA's Office of Land and Emergency Management

WASHINGTON – Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intention to nominate Peter C. Wright as assistant administrator for the Office of Land and Emergency Management (OLEM) at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Since 1999, Mr. Wright has worked at The Dow Chemical Company where he serves as managing counsel for environmental health and safety and principle counsel for all significant mergers and acquisitions. Throughout his career, Mr. Wright has provided legal support for Superfund and other remediation sites. In 2017, he was recognized with a special award for the oversight and reorganization efforts of the remediation portfolio.

“Peter is exceptionally qualified to lead the Office of Land and Emergency Management,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “He has the expertise and experience necessary to implement our ambitious goals for cleaning up the nation’s contaminated lands quickly and thoroughly.”

His nomination is receiving high accolades:

John Milner, Chair, American Bar Association: "Peter’s career, his selfless commitment to American Bar Association's Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources and the members it serves, and his well-recognized personal integrity exemplify the highest standards of the legal profession. We enthusiastically and without reservation support the consideration of Peter as Assistant Administrator for OLEM, and believe Peter will serve the office with distinction and honor."

Laurence Kirsch, Partner and Chair, Energy and Environmental Practice at Goodwin Procter, LLP.: "[Peter] would bring to the Assistant Administrator role a wealth of substantive knowledge and experience acquired over several decades as one of the most widely respected practitioners in this highly complex area of law. He would also bring a strong sense of practicality and fairness acquired in the trenches of environmental law, as well as his commitment to expediting accomplishment of OLEM’s important objectives."