News Releases from Region 01

Peterborough, N.H. Industrial Pretreatment Program Recognized for Excellence

Contact Information: David Deegan (deegan.dave@epa.gov) 617-918-1017

BOSTON – The Town of Peterborough's Industrial Pretreatment Program was honored recently with an award from the US Environmental Protection Agency recognizing the commitment of its staff to improving water quality.

Peterborough received the "2017 Regional Industrial Pretreatment Program Excellence Award" from EPA''s New England regional office.

The pretreatment program staff in Peterborough, led by Anthony Carland, was recognized for exceptional work inspecting, permitting and sampling industrial users that discharge industrial waste into the Town's collection system. Since the Town does not have an approved pretreatment program, these accomplishments are even more noteworthy.

The EPA Regional Industrial Pretreatment Program Excellence Award was established to recognize and honor employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality through outstanding oversight of its industrial users discharging to the municipal sewer system.

"The professionals operating wastewater treatment plants play a very important role in keeping our communities and environment healthy by protecting water quality," said Alexandra Dunn, regional administrator of EPA's New England Office. "We are proud to acknowledge this staff's outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality and to give them the credit they deserve."

The Town of Peterborough Pretreatment Program was presented the Excellence Award at the 19th Annual EPA New England Industrial Pretreatment Program Conference and was also acknowledged at the Annual New England Water Environment Association Conference in Boston.