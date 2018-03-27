News Releases from Headquarters › Land and Emergency Management (OLEM)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: EPA Settlement At Upper Merion Superfund Site Could Make Way For New Apartments

Frank Kummer

March 26, 2018

http://www.philly.com/philly/health/epa-settlement-at-upper-merion-superfund-site-could-make-way-for-new-apartments-20180326.html

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Monday that it had reached a $1.8 million settlement with owners of a Superfund site in Upper Merion to clean up a portion of the area and pave the way for high-density housing.

To read the full Philadelphia Inquirer article, click here. Exit