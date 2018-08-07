An official website of the United States government.

Politico: Trump Admin Encourages States To Take Over Water Permitting

08/07/2018
EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

Politico
By Annie Snider
August 7, 2018

The Army Corps of Engineers and EPA are encouraging states to take over their controversial Clean Water Act permitting program and are boosting their process for allowing them to do so.

To read the full article: https://subscriber.politicopro.com/financial-services/article/2018/08/trump-admin-encourages-states-to-take-over-water-permitting-724726  Exit

