An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from HeadquartersOffice of the Administrator (AO)

Real Clear Policy - Ken Cuccinelli: Scott Pruitt Leads the Way on Regulatory Rollback

03/26/2018
Contact Information: 
EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

Real Clear Policy
Ken Cuccinelli
March 26, 2018
https://www.realclearpolicy.com/articles/2018/03/26/pruitt_leads_the_way_on_regulatory_rollback_110563.html

This month, the Environmental Protection Agency released its EPA Year in Review for 2017–2018. To call it impressive would be a gross understatement. With Administrator Scott Pruitt leading the charge, the agency has shown unrivaled commitment to carrying out the president’s agenda of deregulation.

To read the rest of the article: 
https://www.realclearpolicy.com/articles/2018/03/26/pruitt_leads_the_way_on_regulatory_rollback_110563.html Exit

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.