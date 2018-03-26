News Releases from Headquarters›Office of the Administrator (AO)
Real Clear Policy - Ken Cuccinelli: Scott Pruitt Leads the Way on Regulatory Rollback
Real Clear Policy
Ken Cuccinelli
March 26, 2018
https://www.realclearpolicy.com/articles/2018/03/26/pruitt_leads_the_way_on_regulatory_rollback_110563.html
This month, the Environmental Protection Agency released its EPA Year in Review for 2017–2018. To call it impressive would be a gross understatement. With Administrator Scott Pruitt leading the charge, the agency has shown unrivaled commitment to carrying out the president’s agenda of deregulation.
To read the rest of the article:
https://www.realclearpolicy.com/articles/2018/03/26/pruitt_leads_the_way_on_regulatory_rollback_110563.html Exit