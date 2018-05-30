News Releases from Region 05

Sampling to begin at former Wolverine disposal area in Plainfield Township, Michigan

Contact Information: Allison Lippert (lippert.allison@epa.gov) 312-353-0967

CHICAGO (May 30, 2018) – This week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will oversee a contamination study being conducted by Wolverine World Wide, Inc., at the company’s former House Street landfill in Plainfield Township, Mich. Sampling will begin on Thursday, May 31, and continue for approximately six weeks.

Under the direction of EPA and per its January 2018 administrative order, Wolverine will sample soil and groundwater for hazardous substances including heavy metals, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and semi-VOCs. A soil gas survey will also be conducted.

EPA continues to work with the State of Michigan on a coordinated enforcement approach at the Wolverine sites in and around Rockford that are contaminated with PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) and hazardous substances. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality remains the lead agency addressing drinking water contamination from PFAS.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/mi/wolverine-world-wide-tannery