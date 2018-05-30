An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

From 9pm EDT on Friday, 01 June 2018 to 6am EDT on Monday, 04 June 2018, EPA's website will operate in diminished capacity. Some services, such as search, will be unavailable.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from Region 05

Sampling to begin at former Wolverine disposal area in Plainfield Township, Michigan

05/30/2018
Contact Information: 
Allison Lippert (lippert.allison@epa.gov)
312-353-0967

CHICAGO (May 30, 2018) – This week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will oversee a contamination study being conducted by Wolverine World Wide, Inc., at the company’s former House Street landfill in Plainfield Township, Mich. Sampling will begin on Thursday, May 31, and continue for approximately six weeks.

Under the direction of EPA and per its January 2018 administrative order, Wolverine will sample soil and groundwater for hazardous substances including heavy metals, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and semi-VOCs. A soil gas survey will also be conducted.

EPA continues to work with the State of Michigan on a coordinated enforcement approach at the Wolverine sites in and around Rockford that are contaminated with PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) and hazardous substances. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality remains the lead agency addressing drinking water contamination from PFAS.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/mi/wolverine-world-wide-tannery

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.