Sampling begins at former Wolverine tannery in Rockford, Michigan

Contact Information: Allison Lippert (lippert.allison@epa.gov) 312-353-0967

CHICAGO (June 18, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is overseeing a contamination study at Wolverine World Wide’s former tannery in Rockford, Mich. Sampling will begin on Monday, June 18, and continue for approximately ten weeks. Sampling at the company’s former House Street landfill in Plainfield Township is ongoing.

Under the direction of EPA and per its January 2018 administrative order, Wolverine will sample soil, sediment, and groundwater for hazardous substances including heavy metals, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and semi-VOCs. A soil gas survey will also be conducted.

EPA continues to work with the State of Michigan on a coordinated enforcement approach at the Wolverine sites in and around Rockford that are contaminated with PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) and hazardous substances. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality remains the lead agency addressing drinking water contamination from PFAS.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/mi/wolverine-world-wide-tannery