Sanford Gasification Plant Site Ready for Reuse by the Sanford, Florida Community

Superfund Site in Sanford, Florida Achieves Sitewide Ready for Anticipated Use Milestone

(April 23, 2018) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the completion of a land-based cleanup at the Sanford Gasification Plant (SGP) Superfund site in Sanford, Fla. This significant Sitewide Ready for Anticipated Use (SWRAU) milestone will now allow the community of Sanford, Fla. to reuse the site.

“Putting Superfund Sites and Superfund Alternative sites like the Sanford Gasification Site into reuse is a great outcome for local communities,” said EPA Regional Administrator Trey Glenn. “This achievement, in such a short time frame, is the result of EPA’s cooperative engagement with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the PRP Group.”

"DEP is proud to have been a part of this cleanup effort,” said Jeff Prather, director of DEP’s Central Regulatory District Office. “The successful cleanup and redevelopment of this site will help create new jobs and enhance the local economy, while also reducing public health and environmental hazards.”

The SGP site has met the following requirements:

All cleanup goals have been achieved for contaminated soil, groundwater and sediment that may affect current and reasonably anticipated future land uses, so that there are no unacceptable risks;

All institutional or other controls required have been put in place;

Current human exposure controlled and protective remedy is in place; and

Long-term human health protection has been achieved.

The SGP site is located in Sanford, 25 miles northeast of Orlando, in Seminole County, Florida. The site includes the former SGP facility, an unnamed tributary and a portion of Cloud Branch Creek (from the unnamed tributary to where the creek discharges into Lake Monroe). Residences and commercial businesses border the site. Potential future uses of the site include commercial and mixed commercial-residential redevelopment.

Nationwide, redevelopment at Superfund sites has resulted in countless opportunities for communities to reclaim and reuse thousands of acres of formerly contaminated land. Superfund sites designated as Sitewide Ready for Anticipated Use have significant redevelopment potential that can contribute to the health and prosperity of communities.

Under Administrator Pruitt’s leadership, the Superfund program has reemerged as a top priority to advance the Agency’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment.

