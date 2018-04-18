News Releases from Region 04

Sanford Gasification Plant Superfund Site Achieves Major Cleanup Milestone

Superfund Site in Sanford, Florida is now ready for reuse

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (harris-young.dawn@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

(April 18, 2018) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announces the completion of a major cleanup milestone for the Sanford Gasification Plant (SGP) Superfund site in Sanford, Fla. The Sitewide Ready for Anticipated Use (SWRAU) milestone is significant because it formally announces that EPA has completed land-based cleanup at the site and that the entire site is now ready for the community of Sanford, Fla. to reuse.

What: Sanford Gasification Plant Site is Now Ready for Reuse by the Sanford, Florida Community

When: Monday, April 23, 2018 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Where: Event location - Parcel to the west – Tent directly adjacent to parking area along West 6th St.

Parking Location - Recovery House (Former Name - currently under renovation)

500 S. Holly Avenue

Sanford, Florida

Who: Trey Glenn, Regional Administrator, U.S. EPA

Jeff Triplett, Mayor, City of Sanford

Jeff Prather, Director, FDEP Central District

Greg Corbett, Environmental Managing Director, Southern Gas Company

The SGP site is located in Sanford, 25 miles northeast of Orlando, in Seminole County, Florida. The site includes the former SGP facility, an unnamed tributary and a portion of Cloud Branch Creek (from the unnamed tributary to where the creek discharges into Lake Monroe). Residences and commercial businesses border the site. Potential future uses of the site include commercial and mixed commercial-residential redevelopment.

Nationwide, redevelopment at Superfund sites has resulted in opportunities for communities to reclaim and reuse thousands of acres of formerly contaminated land. Superfund sites designated as SWRAU have significant redevelopment potential that can contribute to the health and prosperity of communities.

Under Administrator Pruitt’s leadership, the Superfund program has reemerged as a top priority to advance the Agency’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment.

For more information, please visit: Sitewide Ready for Anticipated Use (SWRAU) Superfund Sites

More information on EPA's cleanup work at the Sanford Gasification Plant site

(www.epa.gov/superfund/sanford-gasification)

***Interested media should e-mail an RSVP to harris-young.dawn@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.