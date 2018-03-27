News Releases from Region 06

Seven Texas manufacturing plants earn 2017 ENERGY STAR® certifications

DALLAS – (March 27, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded seven manufacturing plants in Texas ENERGY STAR certifications for their superior energy performance in 2017. The plants reduced their energy bills by millions and achieved broad emissions reductions, including tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

“Earning ENERGY STAR certification is a real mark of excellence, highlighting companies that are leaders in cutting energy costs and reducing waste,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. “This program is in direct line with the administration’s priorities to support American manufacturing— greater efficiency fosters industrial development, greater competitiveness, a strong economy, and a healthy environment.”

The ENERGY STAR industrial program provides industry-specific energy benchmarking tools and other resources for 17 different types of manufacturing plants. These resources allow an industrial plant to compare its energy performance to others in the same industry and therefore establish meaningful energy performance goals. Plants from the automotive, baking, cement, corn refining, food processing, glass manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and petroleum refining sectors are among those that qualified in 2017.

List of companies in Texas:

Alamo Cement manufacturing Company, San Antonio (cement manufacturing)

Buzzi Unicem USA, Maryneal (cement manufacturing)

Cemex, New Braunfels (cement manufacturing)

Flower Baking Company, El Paso (commercial bread & roll baking)

Flower Baking Company, Tyler (commercial bread & roll baking)*

Lehigh White Cement manufacturing Company, Waco (cement manufacturing)

Lehigh Texas Cement manufacturing Company, Buda (cement manufacturing)*

Marathon Petroleum, Texas City (petroleum refining)

Phillip 66 Company, Old Ocean (petroleum refining)*

*Represents first-time certification

Since 2006, the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program has annually certified manufacturing plants for reaching the top 25 percent of energy performance in their industries nationwide. Over 190 plants have achieved this distinction since 2006. For more information, see: www.energystar.gov/plants. For specific plant profiles, see: www.energystar.gov/buildinglist.

To learn more about how ENERGY STAR and industry work together, see: www.energystar.gov/industry

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses $430 billion on their energy costs—while also achieving broad emissions reductions—all through voluntary action.

