News Releases from Region 07

Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission Awarded $561,508 for Diesel Emissions Reduction Projects

Contact Information: David Bryan (bryan.david@epa.gov) 913-551-7433

Environmental News

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Lenexa, Kan., Nov. 15, 2018) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded two grants totaling over half a million dollars to the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission (SEMORPC) in Cape Girardeau for two diesel emission reduction projects. These two Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) projects will bolster SEMORPC efforts to reduce emissions in St. Louis, Cape Girardeau, and St. Genevieve County, Missouri.

The commission was awarded a $365,545 grant to replace four old-diesel engines in two Mississippi River workboats to reduce diesel emissions and exposure in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau.

A $195,963 DERA grant was awarded to replace two, old non-highway front loaders in the Mississippi Lime Project. Replacing the front loaders will aid SEMORPC in its efforts to reduce diesel emissions and exposure in St. Genevieve County.

Both projects seek to reduce extensive amounts of nitrogen oxides, particulate matter (soot), hydrocarbons, and carbon monoxide.

EPA provides grants under the DERA to protect human health and improve air quality by reducing emissions from diesel engines. EPA anticipates awarding approximately $40 million in competitive grant funding for the Clean Diesel Funding Assistance Program. The program solicited proposals nationwide for projects that achieve significant reductions in diesel emissions in terms of tons of pollution produced and reductions in exposure.

# # #

Learn more about Clean Diesel and DERA Funding

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7