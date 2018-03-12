News Releases from Headquarters › Land and Emergency Management (OLEM)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: EPA Head Says Final West Lake Cleanup Plan Could Mean More Aggressive Removal of Material

By Chuck Raasch

March 11, 2018

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said Monday that he believes he’s proposed a “sound, solid” solution to clean up the West Lake Landfill Superfund site - but a final decision could include excavating more than the 67 percent of the site the EPA says will be sufficient to protect the health of neighboring residents.

