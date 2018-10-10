News Releases from Headquarters › Land and Emergency Management (OLEM)

Statement on Hurricane Michael

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is coordinating closely with local, state, tribal, and federal partners and stands ready to assist as the Agency continues to prepare for Hurricane Michael landfall. In support of our partners, EPA staff are on the ground in Florida helping support the state Emergency Operations Center. Region 4 has performed a preliminary assessment of all National Priorities List (NPL) sites in the projected cone of influence. The list of NPL sites will continue to evolve with the path of the storm. EPA Region 4 will coordinate with the states and conduct the necessary follow-up assessments of NPL, RCRA, and other regulated sites after the impact of the storm has been determined.