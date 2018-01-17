News Releases from Region 08

Superfund sites in Libby, Montana among sites on redevelopment focus list

Contact Information: Richard Mylott (mylott.richard@epa.gov) 303-312-6654

DENVER – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identified the Libby Asbestos Superfund and Libby Groundwater Superfund sites in Libby, Montana, as among 31 current and former Superfund National Priorities List (NPL) sites with the greatest expected redevelopment and commercial potential.

“EPA is more than a collaborative partner to remediate the nation’s most contaminated sites, we’re also working to successfully integrate Superfund sites back into communities across the country,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “Today’s redevelopment list incorporates Superfund sites ready to become catalysts for economic growth and revitalization.”

EPA’s redevelopment focus list includes specific areas of the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site, including the Former Stimson Lumber Mill (Operable Unit 5) and the Libby Groundwater Superfund site, adjacent areas that sit at the junction of State Highway 38 and U.S. Highway 2. EPA is working with the Lincoln County Port Authority and International Paper to support an ongoing redevelopment planning project for the area. The site is part of the Kootenai Business Park and is zoned for commercial and industrial redevelopment, as well as recreation.

EPA placed the Libby Asbestos site on the Superfund NPL in 2002 and implemented extensive cleanup actions at the Former Stimson Lumber Mill site. The Libby Groundwater site was placed on the Superfund NPL in 1983. From 1946 to 2003, several companies operated wood-treating facilities at the property and vermiculite mined from Libby was found to be contaminated with Libby amphibole asbestos. The use or transportation of vermiculite products at the site resulted in contamination of soil, debris and structures. Additionally, spills and disposal practices from the wood treating operations contaminated soil, groundwater, surface water and sediment with hazardous chemicals.

“EPA continues to work proactively to support reuse and redevelopment opportunities in Libby,” said EPA Regional Administrator Doug Benevento. “The completion of Superfund cleanup actions at the Kootenai Business Park has led to additional investments in infrastructure, transportation, and site improvements that will attract and support new industrial and commercial development. We look forward to helping our partners in the Libby community as they look to revitalize once-contaminated properties and create economic assets.”

Superfund redevelopment has helped countless communities reclaim and reuse thousands of acres of formerly contaminated land. Superfund sites on the list have significant redevelopment potential based on previous outside interest, access to transportation corridors, land values, and other critical development drivers.

This is not a complete list, rather it easily directs interested developers and potential owners to Superfund sites with redevelopment potential. The sites on this list are in alphabetical order and not ranked in any particular way. As of January 11, 2018, the Superfund Redevelopment List is:

Aerojet General Corp., Rancho Cordova, CA

Aircraft Components, Benton Harbor, MI

Allied Paper, Inc./Portage Creek/Kalamazoo River, Kalamazoo, MI

Armour Road, North Kansas City, MO

Arrowhead Refinery Co., Hermantown, MN

BoRit Asbestos, Ambler, PA

Bunker Hill Mining & Metallurgical Complex, Smelterville, ID

Crater Resources Inc./Keystone Coke Co./Alan Wood Steel Co., Upper Merion

Township, PA

Township, PA Eagle Mine, Minturn, CO

Florida Steel Corp., Indiantown, FL

Frontier Hard Chrome, Inc., Vancouver, WA

Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Columbus, Columbus, MS

Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Jacksonville, Jacksonville, FL

Koppers Co., Inc., Charleston, SC

Libby Asbestos and Libby Groundwater Sites, Libby, MT

Many Diversified Interests, Inc., Houston, TX

McCormick & Baxter Creosoting Co., Portland, OR

Metal Bank, Philadelphia, PA

MGM Brakes, Cloverdale, CA

New Bedford, New Bedford, MA

Operating Industries Inc. Landfill, Monterey Park, CA

Peoples Natural Gas, Dubuque, IA

Pepper Steel & Alloys, Inc., Medley, FL

Quendall Terminal, Renton, WARaymark Industries, Inc., Stratford, CT

Roebling Steel Co., Burlington County, NJ

Sanford Dry Cleaners, Sanford, FL

Sharon Steel Corp., Midvale, UT

St. Louis River Site, Duluth, MN

U.S. Finishing/Cone Mills, Greenville, SC

U.S. Smelter and Lead Refinery, Inc., East Chicago, IN

In July 2017, the Superfund Task Force released its recommendations to streamline and improve the Superfund program including a focus on redevelopment training, tools and resources towards sites on the NPL. EPA will work diligently with developers interested in reusing these and other Superfund sites; will identify potentially interested businesses and industries to keep them apprised of redevelopment opportunities; and will continue to engage with community groups in cleanup and redevelopment activities to ensure the successful redevelopment and revitalization of their communities.

Administrator Pruitt has set the expectation that there will be a renewed focus on accelerating work and progress at all Superfund sites across the country. The Superfund program remains dedicated to addressing risk and accelerating progress at all of its sites, not just those on the list.

This is not a complete list of sites in the Superfund program with redevelopment potential. The list is intended to be dynamic. Sites will move on and off the list as appropriate.

For more information please visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund-redevelopment-initiative/superfund-redevelopment-focus-list