Tennessee Department of Agriculture Commissioner Jai Templeton Named to National EPA Advisory Committee

Contact Information: Davina Marraccini (marraccini.davina@epa.gov) 404-562-8293, 404-562-8400

ATLANTA (May 11, 2018) – Today, the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the appointment of Tennessee Department of Agriculture Commissioner Jai Templeton of Nashville, Tenn., to the Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC). The 33-member LGAC helps EPA develop strong partnerships with local governments to provide more efficient and effective environmental protection at the community, state and federal level.

EPA is committed to collaborating with states and local governments in the spirit of cooperative federalism to build on their work to achieve cost reductions and better allocate resources. Improvements to public health and the environment are best achieved when EPA works together with states, tribes and communities to address environmental issues through trust, collaboration and partnership.

“EPA’s efforts to protect public health and the environment are most effective when the Agency works cooperatively with state and local governments,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “I look forward to working with the committee members on important environmental issues while developing stronger and more robust partnerships across states, tribes, and local communities.”

“Commissioner Templeton understands the unique challenges faced by farmers in our region,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Trey Glenn. “His experience in the agricultural sector, as well as serving as a county mayor, will provide the committee with valuable representation on agriculture issues.”

Commissioner Templeton is a sixth-generation farmer, producing grain, cotton, hay, timber and cattle in McNairy and Hardin Counties. He previously served as mayor of McNairy County, where he successfully led efforts to reduce debt and increase fund balances without raising taxes during an economic recession.

“Local and state government leaders live in the communities they serve, and they personally know the citizens they serve,” Commissioner Templeton said. “When you have a close connection with the people you work for, it’s a strong foundation for valued partnerships. Those relationships are critical to safeguarding our natural resources, supporting our farms, and promoting business investment.”

The new committee members were selected based on their demonstrated leadership experience, proven record of service to their communities, and involvement in effective environmental protection services and programs at the community, state and federal level.

Chartered in 1993 under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the Local Government Advisory Committee meets four to six times per year to provide independent and objective policy advice to the EPA Administrator. The Committee will have their first meeting in early summer.

