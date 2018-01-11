News Releases from Region 10

Troutdale’s Reynolds Industrial Park project garners EPA’s “Excellence in Site Re-Use” award for transforming contaminated site into local economic engine

SEATTLE – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced eight recipients of the “Howard Orlean Excellence in Site Re-Use Award.” The award recognizes innovative and collaborative work of these public and private sector partners in Oregon to cleanup and redevelop the Troutdale Reynolds Industrial Park. The former Reynolds Metals Superfund Site is already home to a FedEx Ground sorting facility, and construction is now underway on an Amazon Fulfillment Center.

Receiving the award are:

Port of Portland

Alcoa Corp.

Oregon Department of Environmental Quality

City of Troutdale, OR

Multnomah County, OR

FedEx Ground

Amazon

Trammell Crow Company

“The Troutdale Reynolds Industrial Park demonstrates what can happen when partners work together to clean up the site, transcend political and jurisdictional boundaries and get the site ready for redevelopment,” said EPA Regional Administrator for the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, Chris Hladick. “This project will pay both environmental and economic dividends for decades.”

“It is with these partnerships that we can advance the Agency’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment in the best possible way,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “I congratulate the award winners and hope their efforts to turn a formerly polluted site into a beneficial addition to the surrounding communities becomes the norm for redevelopment and cleanup at Superfund sites across the country.”

Part of a national site reuse recognition program, EPA Region 10’s Howard Orlean Excellence in Site Re-Use Award recognizes “demonstrated commitment to collaboration, creativity, and selflessness when approaching productive, protective, and community-enhancing reuse of formerly contaminated commercial sites.” The regional award is named for the late EPA project manager and champion of productive reuse of Superfund sites.

The former Reynolds Metals Company Superfund Site in Troutdale, Oregon, includes an 80-acre former wartime aluminum smelter and about 700 surrounding acres. During cleanup, Alcoa, EPA and Oregon DEQ focused on plans to retain about half of the site property as industrial land. Risk assessments informed cleanup strategies paving the way for compatible redevelopment while protecting local neighborhoods and the environment.

