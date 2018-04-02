News Releases from Region 07

True Manufacturing, O’Fallon, Mo., Receives 2018 ENERGY STAR® Award for Excellence in Product Design

Contact Information: David Bryan (bryan.david@epa.gov) 913-551-7433

(Lenexa, Kan., April 2, 2018) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring True Manufacturing of O’Fallon, Mo., with a 2018 ENERGY STAR Award for Excellence in Product Design. True Manufacturing is a leading manufacturer of commercial refrigeration equipment, serving a variety of market sectors. The company is receiving ENERGY STAR recognition for its innovation in the commercial refrigeration market by developing high-efficiency equipment using sustainable materials.

EPA and DOE are honoring 163 ENERGY STAR partners this year, including utilities, schools, Fortune 500 companies, hospitals, retailers, manufacturers, home builders, and commercial building owners and operators for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. These enterprises are named ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving, energy-efficient solutions. Recipients of the 2018 Partner of the Year Awards come from 35 states.

Key 2017 accomplishments of True Manufacturing include:

Earning the ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Award for Innovative Refrigerant Systems for 42 commercial refrigeration models, offering customers between 50 and 2,400 kilowatt hours in annual savings.

Increasing the total number of models listed by more than 100 percent.

Elevating the ENERGY STAR profile of commercial refrigeration equipment, engaging in the specification revision process, and continuing to advance energy efficiency.

Developing entire product lines that make use of hydrocarbon refrigerants and accelerating the market shift to more climate-friendly refrigerant options across the country.

The awards will be presented in Washington, D.C., at the Washington Hilton Hotel on April 20, 2018. EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum, together with CMS Energy CEO Patti Poppe, will deliver keynote presentations.

“The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money, and reduce air emissions,” said Wehrum.

For over 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2016 alone, ENERGY STAR-certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped Americans save over $30 billion in energy costs and approximately 400 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, while achieving broad emissions reductions.

Learn more about each of the award winner's achievements

About ENERGY STAR: ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations – including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500® – rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving, energy-efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity, while also achieving broad emissions reductions – all through voluntary action.

