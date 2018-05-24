News Releases from Region 04

Trump Administration Announces Assistance to Support Community Revitalization in Kentucky through Local Food Enterprises

Contact Information: Tondia Reese ( reese.tondia@epa.gov) (404) 562-8223 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

ATLANTA (May 24, 2018) – In support of the Trump Administration’s Executive Order on Promoting Agriculture and Rural Prosperity in America, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) joined other federal partners in announcing assistance to help two Kentucky communities, along with 14 other communities nationwide to revitalize downtowns, boost the local economy, improve public health, and protect the environment through local food enterprises.

The assistance is provided through Local Foods, Local Places (LFLP), a federal initiative that helps communities reinvest in their neighborhoods and improve quality of life as they develop the local food economy.



“America’s farmers and ranchers are some of the nation’s first environmentalists,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “We look forward to helping our community partners develop local food enterprises that support local farmers, improve public health, protect the environment, and grow local economies.”

Hindman Settlement School in Hindman, Ky. plans to strengthen the local farmers market and determine the next steps for several food-based initiatives, including a certified canning kitchen that can help address the loss of coal-based jobs and tax revenue by creating new opportunities for producers, food crafters, and entrepreneurs.

Additionally, Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District is seeking assistance to help coordinate multiple revitalization and food security initiatives in a densely populated, demographically diverse area of downtown Louisville, Ky. This area suffers from high poverty and unemployment, a growing urban heat island effect, the recent closure of its retail grocery stores, and a significant number of abandoned and vacant properties. Planning for a new cooperative grocery store will incorporate strategies to improve air, water, and soil quality while increasing tree cover for the public.

"By increasing access to healthy food, we are supporting local businesses and farmers, and developing local economies,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Trey Glenn. “This partnership is good for public health, the economy, and the environment.”



Through LFLP, partner communities work with a team of experts to identify local assets and opportunities that can support local food enterprises, and set goals for leveraging those resources in ways that spur revitalization. They then develop an implementation plan and help identify potential resources from the participating federal agencies to support implementation.



In 2018, LFLP is supported by EPA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Delta Regional Authority. Since its launch in 2014, LFLP has helped 78 communities across the country develop local food enterprises—such as farmer’s markets, community gardens, and cooperative grocery stores—that improve environmental, economic, and health outcomes.

The 16 communities receiving assistance today were selected from more than 75 applications. A summary of planned projects is provided below.



EPA is also releasing a new report to help other communities interested in growing their local food economy. Lessons from Community Leaders on Using Local Foods to Revitalize Downtowns summarizes experiences, successes, and challenges from LFLP partners who participated in a national LFLP Summit in Washington, D.C. in July 2017. An update on results from 2017 LFLP community projects is also now available.



http://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/local-foods-local-places



