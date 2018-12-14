News Releases from Headquarters › Water (OW)

Trump Administration Officials Participate in Panel on Federal Collaboration at the Colorado River Water Users Association Annual Meeting

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

LAS VEGAS — Today, senior Trump Administration officials participated in the Federal Water Officials Panel at the Colorado River Water Users Association (CRWUA) Annual Meeting, which highlighted ongoing efforts to work collaboratively across the federal government to address some of the nation’s most challenging water resource concerns. By working together and leveraging collective resources, the federal government can more efficiently use taxpayer dollars, reduce duplication of efforts, and make meaningful progress on national water quality and infrastructure challenges. The following statements were released after today’s panel:

"By working across agency lines, we can more effectively tackle our nation's most challenging water issues,” said Dr. Tim Petty, Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Water and Science. “Whether it is building more resilient communities facing drought or helping build the water infrastructure of the future for our growing populations, by working collectively our agencies can better meet the needs of communities across the country.”

“Each of our agencies is dedicating resources to address the same water quantity and quality challenges,” said EPA Office of Water Assistant Administrator David Ross. “Our hope is that this coordination will encourage the federal government to more efficiently leverage taxpayer dollars while helping solve issues of critical importance to state and local governments and their citizens.”

"The water issues we face today and those on the horizon tomorrow demand an all-hands-on-deck approach," said Bill Northey, USDA’s Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation. "Collective action across state lines, across industries and agencies, across the public and private sector will continue to be critical to delivering results for farmers, for conservation, and for the American people."

“The Department of Army and the Corps of Engineers are committed to revolutionizing the delivery of the civil works program,” said Brigadier General Pete Helmlinger, Commander, Northwest Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “Working collaboratively with our federal partners will harness our respective technical capabilities to improve the water resource infrastructure Americans expect.”

Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, Acting Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, joined the federal panel to discuss the importance of weather forecasting and modeling to water resource management.

Brenda Burman, Commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation, Department of the Interior, also joined the federal panel and stressed the importance of federal government coordination to help address water scarcity and resource management challenges in the West.

Background

The Federal Water Officials Panel at the CRWUA Annual Meeting is an example of the ongoing collaboration between senior officials from the U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Department of Commerce, and U.S. Department of Energy.

The cross-agency efforts are focused on increasing coordination and reducing duplication across the federal family on water issues, leading to more effective results for the American people. The group is also working collaboratively to support priority topics where work is already underway, including nutrient loss, water reuse, flood and drought issues, energy efficiency, mapping and weather forecasting, market mechanisms, and promotion of the blue economy. Hearing input from stakeholders like those attending the CRWUA Annual Meeting is a critical step in effectively addressing complex water issues. Senior administration officials plan to host and attend similar meetings with stakeholders throughout 2019.