Trump Administration to Support Community Revitalization in Fort Pierce, Florida

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

FORT PIERCE, Florida (May 7, 2019) — The Trump Administration has announced that Fort Pierce, Fla. is one of 15 communities selected to participate in Local Foods, Local Places (LFLP), a federal initiative that helps communities reinvest in existing neighborhoods and improve quality of life as they develop the local food economy. Through LFLP, a team of agricultural, environmental, public health and regional economic development experts will work directly with the city of Fort Pierce and other community leaders to educate residents on the benefits of growing, selling and consuming local, healthy food, participating in physical activities and the importance of protecting the environment and water quality.

This year, LFLP is supported by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service, and the Northern Border Regional Commission. The 2019 Local Foods, Local Places communities were chosen from more than 70 applicants. Since its launch in 2014, LFLP has helped 93 communities across the country develop local food enterprises, such as farmers markets, community gardens and cooperative grocery stores, that improve environmental, economic, and health outcomes.

“EPA is proud to partner with USDA and the Northern Border Regional Commission to offer support to communities looking to develop their local food economy,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Support for local food initiatives can improve access to fresh foods, support farmers, grow new businesses, and protect the environment.”

“EPA is pleased to help the Fort Pierce community with their plans to educate their residents on the physical and environmental benefits of eating local and healthy foods,” said EPA Acting Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker.

The city of Fort Pierce will establish two new community gardens, a permanent farmers' market, a 'Fitness Court' and walking trail in the historic Lincoln Park neighborhood, as well as create educational materials for the local schools, area agencies and organizations on the importance of protecting the water quality of Moores Creek, which runs through the heart of Lincoln Park into the Indian River Lagoon.

For an update on 2018 LFLP projects: https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/local-foods-local-places#2018

For more information on LFLP: http://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/local-foods-local-places