News Releases from Region 04

Trump Administration to Support Health, Community Revitalization in Livingston, AL

Contact Information: James Pinkney (pinkney.james@epa.gov) (404) 562-9183 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

ATLANTA (June 14, 2018) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that Livingston, AL, is one of six communities selected to participate in Healthy Places for Healthy People (HP2), a federal initiative that engages community leaders and health care partners to create walkable, healthy, economically vibrant downtowns and neighborhoods.

Through HP2, a team of experts in planning, health, and community revitalization will work directly with the City of Livingston and the University of West Alabama. The organizations will collaborate to develop health and wellness initiatives in downtown Livingston, the Sumter County seat, in an effort to improve access to health care and healthy food, provide economic development opportunities, and support downtown revitalization efforts.

“EPA is committed to helping communities create healthy, thriving places to live, work, and raise families,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “We look forward to working with these local partners on plans that can support revitalization while improving health and protecting the environment.”

“HP2 helps communities leverage health care facilities to foster downtown revitalization and economic growth, improve health and protect the environment,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Trey Glenn. “We look forward to working with Livingston, NC, to plan for a brighter, healthier future.”

This year, HP2 is sponsored by the EPA, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration and the Delta Regional Authority. In 2017, HP2 helped 10 communities create opportunities for healthy behaviors and lifestyles and downtown revitalization strategies for economic and environmental outcomes.

“The City of Livingston has for many years enjoyed a supportive town and gown relationship, and we have seen so many benefits over the years joining forces to boost our community,” said Tom Tartt, Mayor of the City of Livingston, AL. “Having the movers and shakers of our community at the table with local government and city administration as well as the University of West Alabama, we can have a wide-angle view of our community’s needs, interests, abilities and resources and align those to benefit the greater good.”

“Being selected for ‘Healthy Places for Healthy People’ gives the University of West Alabama and the City of Livingston another valuable opportunity to collaborate with the focus of utilizing and improving the physical attributes of our community in a way that leads to many greater opportunities for healthy living,” said Dr. Ken Tucker, President of The University of West Alabama. “Simply put, we want to make a positive difference for all those we serve on campus and in the community, so the University is committed to partnering for community, economic and workforce development success.”

HP2 is one of several planning assistance programs that supports the Trump Administration’s Executive Order on Promoting Agriculture and Rural Prosperity in America. Other programs include Local Foods, Local Places, which helps communities grow the local food economy, and Cool & Connected, which focuses on using broadband resources to support revitalization.

For more information about Healthy Places for Healthy People:

https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/healthy-places-healthy-people

For more information on Local Foods, Local Places:

https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/local-foods-local-places

https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/trump-administration-announces-assistance-support-community-revitalization-through

For more information on Cool & Connected:

https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/cool-connected