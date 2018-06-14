News Releases from Region 04

Trump Administration to Support Health, Community Revitalization in Weldon, NC

Contact Information: James Pinkney (pinkney.james@epa.gov) (404) 562-9183 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

ATLANTA (June 14, 2018) –Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that Weldon, N.C., is one of six communities selected to participate in Healthy Places for Healthy People (HP2), a federal initiative that engages community leaders and health care partners to create walkable, healthy, economically vibrant downtowns and neighborhoods.

Through HP2, a team of experts in planning, health and community revitalization will work directly with the Town of Weldon, Halifax Community College and the Roanoke Valley Community Health Initiative. The organizations are partnering to improve health care access and downtown walkability with the goal of improving economic, environmental and community health.

“EPA is committed to helping communities create healthy, thriving places to live, work and raise families,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “We look forward to working with these local partners on plans that can support revitalization while improving health and protecting the environment.”

“HP2 helps communities leverage health care facilities to foster downtown revitalization and economic growth, improve health and protect the environment,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Trey Glenn. “We look forward to working with Weldon, N.C., to plan for a brighter, healthier future.”

This year, HP2 is sponsored by the EPA, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration and the Delta Regional Authority. In 2017, HP2 helped 10 communities create opportunities for healthy behaviors and lifestyles and downtown revitalization strategies for economic and environmental outcomes.

"We are delighted to be partners with the Town of Weldon to help create an environment where families can spend time together interacting with each other, nature and health fitness,” said Dr. Michael Elam, Halifax Community College President. “We are delighted to be working with the Town of Weldon and the Roanoke Valley Community Health Initiative to help our residents be healthier and improve their quality of life."

HP2 is one of several planning assistance programs that support the Trump Administration’s Executive Order on Promoting Agriculture and Rural Prosperity in America. Other programs include Local Foods, Local Places, which helps communities grow the local food economy, and Cool & Connected, which focuses on using broadband resources to support revitalization.

