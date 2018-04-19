News Releases from Headquarters › Land and Emergency Management (OLEM)

TUESDAY: EPA to Hold Public Hearing April 24 on the Proposed Amendments to the Regulations for the Disposal of Coal Ash

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

ARLINGTON, VA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public hearing on the recently proposed amendments to the 2015 regulations for disposal of coal combustion residuals, also known as CCR or coal ash, from electric utilities and independent power producers.

EPA estimates this proposed rule would save the regulated community between $31 million and $100 million per year. The proposal includes more than a dozen changes to the 2015 final rule, which established minimum national standards regulating the location, design, and operation of existing and new coal ash landfills and surface impoundments at more than 400 coal-fired power plants nationwide.



WHAT: Public Hearing

WHO: EPA Office of Resource Conservation and Recovery

WHEN: Tuesday, April 24, 2018 starting at 9:00 am (EDT)

WHERE: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 300 Army Navy Drive, Arlington, VA

RSVP: To RSVP, please register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/us-epa-public-hearing-on-the-proposed-amendments-to-the-national-minimum-criteria-phase-one-tickets-44224201778



For more information on this Public Hearing: https://www.epa.gov/coalash/forms/public-hearing-proposed-amendments-national-minimum-criteria

For more information about the proposed amendments: https://www.epa.gov/coalash/coal-ash-rule#phaseoneproposal