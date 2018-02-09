News Releases from Headquarters › Land and Emergency Management (OLEM)

TUESDAY: EPA to Hold Public Hearing Tuesday February 13 on Oklahoma’s Coal Combustion Residuals Permit Program

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

Oklahoma City, Okla. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public meeting on the proposed approval of the application submitted by Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality to allow the Oklahoma Coal Combustion Residuals (CCR) State Permit Program to operate in lieu of the federal CCR program. EPA has preliminarily determined that Oklahoma’s program meets the standard for approval under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

Oklahoma was the first state to submit a complete CCR permit program application and last month EPA proposed to approve the Oklahoma program. EPA is currently seeking public comment on this proposed approval and is holding a public hearing to provide interested persons the opportunity to present information and views concerning Oklahoma’s permit program application.

WHAT: Public Hearing

WHO: EPA Office of Resource Conservation and Recovery and EPA Region 6

WHEN: Tuesday, February 13, 2018 starting at 9:00 am (CST)

WHERE: Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, 707 N Robinson Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK

RSVP: To RSVP, please register here: https://www.epa.gov/coalash/forms/public-hearing-oklahomas-coal-combustion-residuals-permit-program-february-13-2018

For more information on this Public Hearing: https://www.epa.gov/coalash/forms/public-hearing-oklahomas-coal-combustion-residuals-permit-program-february-13-2018

For more information on Oklahoma’s CCR Permit Program: https://www.epa.gov/coalash/us-state-oklahoma-coal-combustion-residuals-permit-program