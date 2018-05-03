News Releases from Region 07

Tyson Valley Powder Farm in Eureka, Mo., Wins National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Award

Contact Information: Ben Washburn (washburn.ben@epa.gov) 913-551-7364

(Lenexa, Kan. May 2, 2018) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced its first annual National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse awards. These awards recognize the hard work, innovative thinking, and cooperation among federal agencies, states, tribes, local partners, and developers to encourage restoration of federal sites for beneficial reuses. Cleaning up contaminated sites at federal facilities can serve as catalysts for economic growth and community revitalization.

“Expediting Superfund sites, including those owned by the federal government, through the entire remediation process is a top priority at EPA,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “These awards recognize the successes that occur when federal agencies work cooperatively with state and local partners to address and clean up sites in a thorough and timely manner that meets the needs of the surrounding communities.”

Awards were provided in four categories: National Priorities List (NPL) Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) sites; NPL sites, non-NPL sites; and non-NPL BRAC sites.

The first annual National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse award winner in EPA Region 7 is:

Non-NPL Awardee - Tyson Valley Powder Farm, Eureka, Missouri – The Tyson Valley Powder Farm was originally a 2,620-acre facility historically used to support the St. Louis Ordnance Plant for storage and as a testing facility for ordnance. Now, the site hosts the Washington University Tyson Research Center’s Endangered Wolf Center, Lone Elk Park, and a World Bird Sanctuary.

Under Administrator Pruitt’s leadership, the Superfund program has reemerged as a top priority to advance the Agency’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment. EPA’s Superfund Task Force is working to promote redevelopment and reuse of sites by encouraging investment in reuse outcomes. These sites serve as examples of the types of site investment that can occur at sites owned by federal facilities.

EPA’s Federal Facilities Restoration and Reuse Office has ongoing cleanup and property transfer responsibilities at 174 federal facility NPL sites across the country, which are some of the largest and most complex sites in the Superfund program.