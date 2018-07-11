News Releases from Region 09

U. S. EPA helps protect Arizona residents from lead paint health hazards

Contact Information: Margot Perez-Sullivan (perezsullivan.margot@epa.gov) 415-947-4149

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced settlements with Tucson-based Davis Kitchens and Tempe-based Holtzman Home Improvements for violations of the federal Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule. In addition, Holtzman Home Improvements, LLC has become EPA certified, ensuring clients are informed of possible lead hazards during renovations and minimizing risk through lead-safe work practices.

“Exposure to lead paint is one of the most common ways children develop lead poisoning,” said Mike Stoker, EPA’s Regional Administrator for the Pacific Southwest. “Reducing the likelihood of these exposures during renovations is a simple way to protect residents and workers.”

An EPA inspection found Davis Kitchens performed work at a home in Tucson without EPA certification, which is required in order to protect workers and residents from possible exposure to lead-based paint. The company agreed to pay a $24,091 civil penalty for failing to: notify residents in advance of the renovations, post signs indicating the potential dangers present or take steps to prevent exposures to potentially lead-containing dust and materials. Davis Kitchens also lacked records indicating compliance with lead-safe work practices.

Tempe-based Holtzman Home Improvements agreed to pay a $18,315 civil penalty because the company lacked EPA renovation certification, failed to provide clients with the “Renovate Right” brochure about lead-safe work practices, did not retain records, and failed to ensure a certified renovator performed work at a pre-1978 home where lead-based paint may have been present.

Reducing childhood lead exposure and addressing associated health impacts is a top priority for EPA. Lead exposure can cause a range of adverse health effects and is particularly dangerous for young children, because their nervous systems are still developing. Lead exposure continues to pose a significant health and safety threat to some children, preventing them from reaching the fullest potential of their health, their intellect, and their future. In 1978, the federal government banned consumer uses of lead-based paint, but it is still present in millions of older homes, sometimes under layers of new paint.

The Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule was created to protect the public (especially children under the age of 6) from lead-based paint hazards that occur during repair or remodeling activities in homes and child-occupied facilities built before 1978. The rule requires individuals performing renovations be properly trained, certified and follow lead-safe work practices.

Learn about the Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule and program: https://www.epa.gov/lead/renovation-repair-and-painting-program

Learn about certification and training requirements for renovation firms: https://www.epa.gov/lead/renovation-repair-and-painting-program-contractors

Report a lead paint violation: https://www.epa.gov/lead/pacific-southwest-lead-based-paint-tips-complaints

Learn more about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook and on Twitter.

###