U.S. EPA announces $5.8 million for environmental improvements on tribal lands in Nevada

Contact Information: Nahal Mogharabi (mogharabi.nahal@epa.gov) 213-244-1815

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $5.8 million in funding to 18 tribes in Nevada to invest in environmental programs and water infrastructure.

EPA made the announcement at the Pacific Southwest Region’s 26th Annual Tribal/EPA Conference held in San Francisco this week, hosted by the San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians.

“This vital funding helps tribes provide safe drinking water to their communities and maintain important environmental programs,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “These grants have significant impacts on the environment and quality of life on tribal lands.”

EPA awarded $5.8 million to tribes in Nevada for water quality monitoring, watershed protection and restoration, water and energy efficiency, and wastewater recycling and treatment. Tribes in Nevada will also use EPA funding to clean up open dumps, develop programs to monitor, protect and improve air quality, and build public awareness of these efforts.

Examples of work being funded:

The Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation will use $182,221 to plan, develop and implement environmental protection programs, including education and outreach on recycling to tribal members.

The Yomba Tribe will use $174,998 to manage environmental programs, clean up a dump site, develop an emergency management plan, and conduct research on a transfer station for recycled materials.

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe will use $203,200 to model and evaluate the impact of Truckee River nutrient loads on Pyramid Lake’s water quality, ecology and trophic status. Funds will also support the cleanup and closure of three illegal dump sites and assess the operations of several transfer stations to reduce illegal dumping.

EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region is home to 148 tribal nations and contains half of all tribal lands nationwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.epa.gov/tribal/region-9-tribal-program

