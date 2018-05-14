News Releases from Region 05

U.S. EPA Begins Hazardous Waste Cleanup at Ensign Products Co., Cleveland

CHICAGO (May 14, 2018) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin a hazardous waste cleanup at Ensign Products Co., a former rustproofing and oil blending facility located at 3528 E. 76th St. in Cleveland.

In 2016, a fire at the facility melted numerous totes and ruptured drums. The facility was abandoned after the fire, leaving behind many hazardous wastes including 450 drums both inside and outside the building.

U.S. EPA anticipates the cleanup will take about 40 days. Cleanup will include the removal of all drums from the site and the contaminated soil from the spilled material.

