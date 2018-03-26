News Releases from Region 09

U.S. EPA deletes part of Pacific Coast Pipeline site from Superfund list, clearing way for commercial and recreational use

Contact Information: Nahal Mogharabi (mogharabi.nahal@epa.gov) 213-244-1815

LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently removed the surface soil portion of the 55-acre Pacific Coast Pipeline site in Fillmore, Calif., from the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL), clearing the way for commercial or recreational use. The groundwater portion of the site will remain on the NPL to address benzene and to protect drinking water and agricultural wells..

Located just east of the city of Fillmore in Ventura County, the Pacific Coast Pipeline site was added to the EPA Superfund list in 1989. Decades of oil and refinery operations and disposal at the site contaminated soil and groundwater with lead, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and volatile organic compounds. The surface soil portion of the cleanup, now complete, included excavation and disposal of more than 42,000 cubic yards of contaminated soil and the installation of a multi-layer cap. A soil cleanup system (air sparging) at the site continues to remove benzene and petroleum chemicals from soils deeper than 10 feet below the ground surface.

“The partial de-listing of the Pacific Coast Pipeline site is an example of EPA’s commitment to accelerate the remediation of contaminated sites and transform them into productive assets for the community,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “This is a great milestone for the people of Fillmore, who will directly benefit from the revitalization of this land.”

Sampling shows that all contaminants of concern in the site soil are below levels required by the site’s Record of Decision for commercial and recreational use; the goal of the Superfund program is promoting redevelopment activities that may bring better paying jobs for local residents. While the property may be used for industrial or recreational purposes, residences and schools are not permitted to be built on the site. EPA will continue to assess the site every five years to determine if the cleanup remedy remains protective of human health and the environment. The most recent review, conducted in 2016, found that the remedy at the Site is currently protective of human health and the environment.

The Pacific Coast Pipeline partial deletion was finalized on March 22, 2018. For more information, please visit: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2018/03/22/2018-05752/national-oil-and-hazardous-substances-pollution-contingency-plan-national-priorities-list-partial

Administrator Pruitt established the Superfund Task Force to provide recommendations for improving and expediting site cleanups and promoting redevelopment. Objectives identified in the Superfund Task Force report include maximizing full and partial deletions for sites that meet all applicable requirements and facilitating site redevelopment to support community revitalization. The partial deletion of the Pacific Coast Pipeline site represents EPA’s commitment to protect human health and the environment and to ensure the Superfund program operates optimally. Work to prioritize and reinvigorate the Superfund program is underway and will continue in 2018. The Superfund Task Force Recommendations can be viewed at https://www.epa.gov/superfund/superfund-task-force-recommendations.

For more information on the Pacific Coast Pipeline site, please visit: www.epa.gov/superfund/pacificcoastpipeline

Learn more about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook and on Twitter.

View of former refinery after soil cleanup in Fillmore, California.