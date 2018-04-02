News Releases from Region 09

U.S. EPA honors 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year in Arizona, California and Nevada

LOS ANGELES – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring 163 ENERGY STAR partners – including Fortune 500 companies, schools, hospitals, retailers, manufacturers, home builders and commercial building owners and operators – for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment. The 17 Pacific Southwest enterprises named ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year demonstrate national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. Nationwide, recipients of the 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award come from 35 states. Pacific Southwest winners include Hewlett Packard, Fulton Homes and MACH Energy.

The awards will be presented in Washington, D.C. at the Washington Hilton Hotel on April 20. EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum, together with CMS Energy CEO Patti Poppe, will deliver keynote presentations.

“The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money, and reduce air emissions,” said EPA Assistant Administrator Wehrum.

For over 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2016 alone, ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped Americans save over $30 billion in energy costs and approximately 400 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity while achieving broad emissions reductions.

Examples of how ENERGY STAR award winners are taking action in the Pacific Southwest:

CALIFORNIA:



CBRE Group, Inc. (Los Angeles)

Energy Management

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm, managing more than 375 million square feet of commercial properties and facilities worldwide. CBRE has achieved a 16.2 percent reduction in site energy use, equivalent to eliminating more than 800,000,000 vehicle miles. Other accomplishments include having 5,000 employees complete training modules for ‘The Business of Green’ educating others on green buildings and energy efficiency.

MACH Energy (Oakland)

Excellence in ENERGY STAR Promotion

MACH Energy is a leading cloud-based and mobile software provider of energy and water management solutions for commercial real estate property managers, operators, and engineers. MACH Energy has surveyed more than 400 building professionals nationwide to collect their opinions on the significance of ENERGY STAR, Portfolio Manager®, and building benchmarking requirements. Other accomplishments include publishing a 54-page industry research paper and accompanying infographic, “ENERGY STAR: An analysis of economic benefits to the built environment,” a comprehensive analysis of the history, benefits, and future of ENERGY STAR. Using MACH Energy’s software platform, clients have average a 2.5 percent increase in ENERGY STAR scores.

Hewlett Packard (Palo Alto)

Product Brand Owner

Hewlett Packard (HP Inc.) is a global technology company focused on creating a broad portfolio of printers, computers, mobile devices and other products. HP Inc. has earned ENERGY STAR certification for more than 790 printer models, representing 90 percent of its product portfolio. Additionally, the complany is continuing to shift its portfolio toward more energy-efficient products requiring fewer materials, such as the HP Elite Slice which is up to 70 percent lighter than earlier models.

ARIZONA:



Arizona Energy Efficient Home (Phoenix)

Contractor of the Year – Home Performance with ENERGY STAR

AZ Energy Efficient Home has participated in the Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® (HPwES) program since 2010. In addition to the energy and utility bill savings associated with HPwES, the company focuses on promoting and delivering the health benefits derived from energy efficiency. Key 2017 accomplishments include testing a new technology to address the room pressure balancing issue in home energy efficiency and demonstrating leadership by sharing best practices at residential energy efficiency conferences across the county. AZ Energy Efficient Home has achieved the highest rate of measured savings at the meter compared with other contractors in Arizona Public Service territory.

Fulton Homes (Tempe)

New Home Builder

Fulton Homes is a large family-owned home builder in Arizona committed to building 100 percent ENERGY STAR® certified homes since 2009. In 2017, Fulton homes constructed 780 ENERGY STAR certified homes, an increase of 44 percent compared to 2016. In total, the company has built more than 4,000 ENERGY STAR certified homes since joining the program in 2008. Other key accomplishments include producing promotional radio spots titled, “Be an ENERGY STAR,” with tips for homeowners on energy efficiency and saving money.

NEVADA:



Energy Inspectors, Inc. (Las Vegas)

Home Energy Rater/Provider

Energy Inspectors, Inc. offers residential energy efficiency consulting, home energy rating and construction quality assurance -- helping some of the largest builders in the U.S certify their homes as ENERGY STAR. Since 1996, Energy Inspectors has provided verification services for more than 200,000 ENERGY STAR certified homes. In 2017, the company certified more than 30,000 single-family and multifamily units, a 50 percent increase over 2016.

For a list of all the winners and their achievements, please visit: www.energystar.gov/about/awards

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions – all through voluntary action.

