News Releases from Region 09

U.S. EPA, National Econ Corporation to demonstrate lead safe work practices for contractors, announce commitment to reduce lead exposure in the region

Contact Information: Nahal Mogharabi (mogharabi.nahal@epa.gov) 213-244-1815

LOS ANGELES – On Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Acting Regional Administrator Alexis Strauss will participate in a demonstration of lead-safe work practices for contractors and day laborers in Anaheim, Calif. The training, conducted by the National Econ Corporation, will include proper containment procedures, paint chip sampling, cleaning verification and various ways to test for lead in paint. EPA will also announce its commitment to developing a regional Lead Action Plan that will aim to protect children and communities from lead exposure.

The visual demonstration follows completion of four free lead-safe certification trainings for local low-income contractors and day laborers in the cities of Los Angeles and Anaheim. The trainings are part of EPA’s effort to ensure renovation contractors, landlords and property managers comply with regulations that require them to protect communities and the public from exposures to lead. Over the past two years, EPA has trained and certified more than 100 workers and businesses in Southern California and trained 75 day laborers and contractors in Oakland.

Who:

U.S. EPA

National Econ Corporation

What:

Brief remarks, visual demonstration, informal media availability

Where:

National Econ Corporation

1899 S. Santa Cruz St.

Anaheim, CA 92805

When:

Thursday, May 10, 2018, 11:30 a.m.

Parking:

Street parking along Santa Cruz St.

Visual Opportunity: Media will be given a demonstration of lead-safe work practices for contractors including: proper containment, paint chip sampling, cleaning verification and various ways to test for lead in paint.

*Interviews will be available in both English and Spanish. Please RSVP via email to Nahal Mogharabi at mogharabi.nahal@epa.gov.