U.S. EPA, Orange County Water District to announce multi-million dollar WIFIA loan to expand groundwater replenishment project

07/31/2018
Contact Information: 
U.S. EPA: Nahal Mogharabi (Mogharabi.nahal@epa.gov )
213-244-1815
Orange County Water District: Eleanor Torres (etorres@ocwd.com)
714-378-3268

LOS ANGELES – Tomorrow, U.S. EPA Regional Administrator Mike Stoker will be joined by Orange County Water District (OWCD) Board President Denis Bilodeau to announce the closure of a multi-million dollar Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan. The funding will help pay for OCWD’s innovative Groundwater Replenishment System, creating an additional drinking water supply for residents in its service area and making the county more resilient to drought.

In addition, attendees will participate in a tour of the underground piping system, the existing reverse osmosis facility and the site of the expansion project.

WHO:              
Mike Stoker, EPA Regional Administrator
Denis R. Bilodeau, P.E., OCWD Board President
Congressman Dana Rohrabacher (CA-48)
Congressman Alan Lowenthal (CA-47)
James D. Herberg, P.E., BCEE, OC Sanitation District General Manager

WHAT:            
Announce Multi-Million Dollar WIFIA Loan to Orange County Water District and Tour Facility

WHEN:            
Wednesday, August 1
11:30 a.m.  Tour
12:00 p.m. Announcement

WHERE:          
Orange County Water District
18700 Ward Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Parking is available on-site

VISUALS:       
Media can participate in the brief tour of the facility and speak to local, federal leaders

RSVP:  *** Credentialed press who would like to attend this event, or for more information please e-mail Nahal Mogharabi, mogharabi.nahal@epa.gov or Eleanor Torres, etorres@ocwd.com.

