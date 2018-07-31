News Releases from Region 09

U.S. EPA, Orange County Water District to announce multi-million dollar WIFIA loan to expand groundwater replenishment project

Contact Information: U.S. EPA: Nahal Mogharabi (Mogharabi.nahal@epa.gov ) 213-244-1815 Orange County Water District: Eleanor Torres (etorres@ocwd.com) 714-378-3268

LOS ANGELES – Tomorrow, U.S. EPA Regional Administrator Mike Stoker will be joined by Orange County Water District (OWCD) Board President Denis Bilodeau to announce the closure of a multi-million dollar Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan. The funding will help pay for OCWD’s innovative Groundwater Replenishment System, creating an additional drinking water supply for residents in its service area and making the county more resilient to drought.

In addition, attendees will participate in a tour of the underground piping system, the existing reverse osmosis facility and the site of the expansion project.

WHO:

Mike Stoker, EPA Regional Administrator

Denis R. Bilodeau, P.E., OCWD Board President

Congressman Dana Rohrabacher (CA-48)

Congressman Alan Lowenthal (CA-47)

James D. Herberg, P.E., BCEE, OC Sanitation District General Manager

WHAT:

Announce Multi-Million Dollar WIFIA Loan to Orange County Water District and Tour Facility



WHEN:

Wednesday, August 1

11:30 a.m. Tour

12:00 p.m. Announcement



WHERE:

Orange County Water District

18700 Ward Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Parking is available on-site



VISUALS:

Media can participate in the brief tour of the facility and speak to local, federal leaders



RSVP: *** Credentialed press who would like to attend this event, or for more information please e-mail Nahal Mogharabi, mogharabi.nahal@epa.gov or Eleanor Torres, etorres@ocwd.com.

