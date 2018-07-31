News Releases from Region 09
U.S. EPA, Orange County Water District to announce multi-million dollar WIFIA loan to expand groundwater replenishment project
LOS ANGELES – Tomorrow, U.S. EPA Regional Administrator Mike Stoker will be joined by Orange County Water District (OWCD) Board President Denis Bilodeau to announce the closure of a multi-million dollar Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan. The funding will help pay for OCWD’s innovative Groundwater Replenishment System, creating an additional drinking water supply for residents in its service area and making the county more resilient to drought.
In addition, attendees will participate in a tour of the underground piping system, the existing reverse osmosis facility and the site of the expansion project.
WHO:
Mike Stoker, EPA Regional Administrator
Denis R. Bilodeau, P.E., OCWD Board President
Congressman Dana Rohrabacher (CA-48)
Congressman Alan Lowenthal (CA-47)
James D. Herberg, P.E., BCEE, OC Sanitation District General Manager
WHAT:
Announce Multi-Million Dollar WIFIA Loan to Orange County Water District and Tour Facility
WHEN:
Wednesday, August 1
11:30 a.m. Tour
12:00 p.m. Announcement
WHERE:
Orange County Water District
18700 Ward Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Parking is available on-site
VISUALS:
Media can participate in the brief tour of the facility and speak to local, federal leaders
RSVP: *** Credentialed press who would like to attend this event, or for more information please e-mail Nahal Mogharabi, mogharabi.nahal@epa.gov or Eleanor Torres, etorres@ocwd.com.
