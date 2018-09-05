News Releases from Region 09

U.S. EPA reaches agreement with Los Angeles Department of Water and Power over damage to wetlands

Contact Information: Nahal Mogharabi (mogharabi.nahal@epa.gov) 213-244-1815

LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has finalized an administrative order with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) over federal Clean Water Act violations. Under the terms of the order, LADWP will purchase $5.3 million in mitigation credits for damaging wetlands on its Granada Hills property. LADWP will also pay a $94,000 penalty.

EPA, along with the Army Corps of Engineers and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, conducted an inspection in 2016 and found extensive vegetation clearing and soil displacement on the property, located in the San Fernando Detention Basin. Inspectors concluded that between 2013 and 2016, almost eight acres of open water and adjacent wetlands in the basin had been graded, filled and channelized without a proper permit.

“Wetlands have a unique ecological niche in the arid West and must be protected,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “Healthy wetlands help filter stormwater, create sustainable habitats and buffer communities from flooding,”

LADWP will purchase $5.3 million in mitigation credits at the Peterson Ranch Mitigation Bank. Mitigation banking is used to preserve, enhance, restore or create a wetland to compensate for adverse impacts to similar nearby ecosystems.

Under the Clean Water Act, companies must obtain a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers before discharging pollutants including dredge and fill materials into waters of the United States, which include wetlands.

The proposed penalty is subject to a 30-day public comment period and can be found at: www.epa.gov/publicnotices/los-angeles-department-water-and-power-van-norman-complex-granada-hills-california

For more information on the importance of wetlands, please visit: www.epa.gov/wetlands/wetlands-factsheet-series

