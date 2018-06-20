News Releases from Region 09

U.S. EPA reaches settlement with Taylor Farms, of Salinas, Calif., to help protect Monterey Bay from industrial stormwater discharges

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reached a settlement with Taylor Farms Retail, Inc. over Clean Water Act (CWA) violations at its refrigerated warehouse and food processing facility in Salinas, Calif. Under the terms of the settlement, the company will take steps to prevent pollutants from discharging in industrial stormwater and pay a penalty of $67,640.

"Stormwater often carries pollution and sediment into local waterways that can damage water quality," said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “The company will now comply with polluted runoff requirements and protect Monterey Bay.”

EPA inspected Taylor Farms’ facility in November 2016 and found the company failed to obtain a stormwater discharge permit from the California State Water Resources Control Board. Stormwater runoff from Taylor Farms discharges into Alisal Creek, a tributary to the Old Salinas River which flows into Monterey Bay. EPA also found the facility was operating without a stormwater pollution prevention plan and failed to conduct required annual employee training on minimizing pollutants in stormwater runoff. The company has obtained the necessary permit and come into compliance with CWA requirements.

EPA's proposed settlement with Taylor farms is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final approval and is available at: https://www.epa.gov/publicnotices/taylor-farms-retail-inc-salinas-california-proposed-settlement-clean-water-act-class-0

Background

Pollutants from industrial stormwater facilities, if not properly managed, can damage water quality and aquatic life. Stormwater runoff from food processing facilities can include organic wastes, oil and grease and sediments.

The CWA requires that certain industrial facilities obtain National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits to control the discharge of pollutants in stormwater runoff into nearby water bodies. These facilities must develop and implement a stormwater pollution prevention plan to prevent runoff from washing harmful pollutants into local water bodies.

For more information on the stormwater permits under the Clean Water Act, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/npdes/npdes-stormwater-program

