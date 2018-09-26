News Releases from Region 05

U.S. EPA removes 14-acre portion of Peters Cartridge Superfund site in Kings Mills, Ohio from NPL

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 18-OPA055

CHICAGO (Sept. 26, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) deleted the former process area of the Peters Cartridge Factory Superfund site in Kings Mills, Ohio, from the National Priorities List (NPL). EPA supervised DuPont’s removal of the 14-acres of lead-contaminated soil. Since October 2017, U.S. EPA has deleted 18 sites and partially deleted four sites from the NPL.

“U.S. EPA is making good on its commitment to pick up the pace of Superfund cleanups so the sites can be restored to productive use,” said U.S. EPA Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp. “Promoting redevelopment is part of U.S. EPA’s core mission and helps spur the local economy in communities near Superfund sites.”



“The former Peter’s Cartridge property is already under redevelopment thanks to the cleanup. Removing the site from the National Priorities List will encourage further development and economic opportunity in the community,” said Ohio EPA Director Craig W. Butler.

Peters Cartridge Factory was abandoned in the mid-1940s and added to the NPL in 2012. Controls are now in place to prohibit groundwater use and restrict land use. The current owner plans to redevelop the property for residential and commercial use.

Under the Trump Administration, the Superfund program has reemerged as a priority to fulfill and strengthen U.S. EPA’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment.



The NPL is a roster of the nation’s most contaminated sites that threaten human health or the environment. The sites on the list are eligible for cleanup under the Superfund program. U.S. EPA removes sites from the list once all the remedies are successfully implemented and no further cleanup is required to protect human health or the environment.

U.S. EPA proposed the partial deletion on July 27, 2018, and held a 30-day comment period. The agency’s response to comments and the final rule to delete the site can be found in docket EPA-HQ-SFUND-2003-0010-1613, accessed through https://regulations.gov.

To learn more about this site, visit: http://www.epa.gov/superfund/peters-cartridge.

