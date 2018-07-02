News Releases from Region 09

U.S. EPA requires stormwater handling improvements at Cabras Marine

Contact Information: Dean Higuchi (higuchi.dean@epa.gov) 808-541-2711

HONOLULU – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached an agreement with Cabras Marine Corp. to reduce discharges of oil, metals and other contaminants into Apra Harbor, Guam.

“All facilities must control pollutants and keep them from damaging surrounding ecosystems and communities,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “This settlement will help protect and preserve water quality and coastal resources in Apra Harbor.”

In March 2017, EPA conducted an inspection of the Cabras Marine facility and found multiple violations of the Clean Water Act. Those violations included discharge of industrial stormwater without a permit, failure to properly maintain containment berms, failure to control sandblast grit and paint particles, improper storage of used oil, and inadequate controls for leaking oil.

Cabras Marine’s operations include boat, chassis and engine repair, fabrication, sandblasting, and material storage and disposal.

Under the administrative order on consent with EPA, Cabras Marine will:

Obtain required authorization for industrial stormwater discharges;

Improve controls for pollutants including sandblast grit, paint particles, paint aerosols and oily waste;

Install a media filtration unit to treat industrial stormwater prior to discharge into Apra Harbor; and

Build a permanent facility for the storage of used oil.

Cabras Marine will file a final report with EPA documenting completion of the work required under the settlement.

For more information please visit: http: https://www.epa.gov/pi/cabras-marine-corporation-piti-gu-administrative-order-consent

