U.S. EPA Selects Three California Sites for the Superfund Redevelopment Focus List

Thirty-one Superfund sites were announced nationwide

Contact Information: Michele Huitric (huitric.michele@epa.gov) 415-972-3165

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its initial list of Superfund National Priorities List (NPL) sites with the greatest expected redevelopment and commercial potential. Three Superfund sites were selected in California: Aerojet General Corp., in Rancho Cordova, MGM Brakes in Cloverdale, and Operating Industries Inc. Landfill in Monterey Park.

“EPA is more than a collaborative partner to remediate the nation’s most contaminated sites, we’re also working to successfully integrate Superfund sites back into communities across the country,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “Today’s redevelopment list incorporates Superfund sites ready to become catalysts for economic growth and revitalization.”

Superfund redevelopment has helped countless communities reclaim and reuse thousands of acres of formerly contaminated land. Superfund sites on the list have significant redevelopment potential based on previous outside interest, access to transportation corridors, land values, and other critical development drivers. The sites selected in California are:

Aerojet General Corp., Rancho Cordova, CA

The Aerojet General Corporation Superfund site is a former rocket propulsion development and testing facility located about a half-mile from the American River near Sacramento. EPA listed the site on the National Priorities List in 1983.

Today, the site is home to a 40-acre solar facility that generates 6 megawatts of power. The solar facility is the largest single-site industrial system in California and one of the largest single-site industrial installations in the United States. The solar farm helps power the site’s extensive groundwater remediation program, reducing the company’s carbon footprint and improving energy usage. The facility also restores the land to beneficial use as an energy-producing environmental asset.



Currently, the solar facility is part of a mix of site uses, including industrial operations, livestock grazing, and commercial activities. Future reuse plans for other parts of the site include mixed-use development with residential, commercial and industrial areas.

MGM Brakes, Cloverdale, CA

The 5-acre MGM Brakes site is a former aluminum brake manufacturing and casting facility located in Cloverdale, less than one mile west of the Russian River. EPA listed the site on the National Priorities List in 1983.

EPA demolished the casting plant in 1992 and excavated contaminated soils in 1994. Cleanup levels for groundwater have been met and all groundwater monitoring wells have been closed. The site is currently vacant, zoned for service/commercial use, and can support light industrial reuse. Site surroundings include multi-unit residential buildings, office buildings, a hotel, gas stations and convenience stores.

Operating Industries Inc. Landfill, Monterey Park, CA

The 190-acre Operating Industries Inc. Landfill site is located in Monterey Park, about ten miles east of downtown Los Angeles. Landfilling operations at the site took place from 1948 to 1984. EPA listed the site on the National Priorities List in 1986.

Previously, an innovative landfill gas treatment system converted landfill gas into electricity, meeting more than half the remedial system’s energy requirements. Today, there is a 500,000-square-foot retail center being constructed on site that will host stores, restaurants, a bank, a fitness center and parking. Additional redevelopment opportunities exist at the site, including solar development potential. The area surrounding the site is heavily developed, with mixed general commercial/industrial and residential land use and small pockets of open space.

The Superfund Redevelopment List can be found here. The list easily directs interested developers and potential owners to Superfund sites with redevelopment potential, but does not necessarily include all possible sites with similar potential. The sites on this list are in alphabetical order and not ranked in any particular way.

In July 2017, the Superfund Task Force released its recommendations to streamline and improve the Superfund program including a focus on redevelopment training, tools and resources towards sites on the NPL. EPA will work diligently with developers interested in reusing these and other Superfund sites; will identify potentially interested businesses and industries to keep them apprised of redevelopment opportunities; and will continue to engage with community groups in cleanup and redevelopment activities to ensure the successful redevelopment and revitalization of their communities.

Administrator Pruitt has set the expectation that there will be a renewed focus on accelerating work and progress at all Superfund sites across the country. The Superfund program remains dedicated to addressing risk and accelerating progress at all of its sites, not just those on the list. The list is intended to be dynamic. Sites will move on and off the list as appropriate.

For more information please visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund-redevelopment-initiative/superfund-redevelopment-focus-list

###