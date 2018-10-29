News Releases from Headquarters › Air and Radiation (OAR)

U.S. EPA’s SmartWay Honors Freight Carriers for Exceptional Supply Chain Efficiency

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is honoring 40 truck carriers as industry leaders in supply chain environmental and energy efficiency with its annual SmartWay Excellence Awards at the 2018 American Trucking Associations Annual Management Conference & Exhibition in Austin, Texas. Awardees represent the top performing, environmentally-responsible SmartWay carriers that move more goods more miles with lower emissions and less energy. Today’s awardees demonstrate how businesses in this crucial economic sector can save on fuel costs, shrink their emissions footprints and contribute to healthier air in the communities they serve.

“Today, EPA is honoring top-performing SmartWay Carrier Partners with this year’s 2018 SmartWay Excellence Award for their leadership in moving more goods with less fuel,” said EPA Office of Air and Radiation Assistant Administrator Bill Wehrum. “These companies inspire others in the freight sector to invest in innovative technologies and business practices that save fuel, cut costs and protect the environment.”

The 2018 SmartWay Freight Carrier Excellence Award recipients are:



ABF Freight System, Inc. Arlo G Lott Trucking Inc C.A.T. Inc. C.R. England, Inc. Cliff Viessman, Inc. Contract Transportation Systems, Co. (Sherwin Williams) CRST Dedicated Services, Inc. CRST Expedited, Inc. Doug Andrus Distributing LLC Duncan and Son Lines, Inc. Eagle Transport Corporation Grammer Industries, Inc. Halvor Lines, Inc. Hirschbach Motor Lines Hub Group J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. K & S Carriers, LLC Knight Transportation, Inc. Logistics Trans West Inc. - Logistiques Trans West Inc. Meijer Logistics LLC Navajo Express, Inc. New World Van Lines NFI Industries Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Owens & Minor Distributing, Inc. Palmer Moving and Storage Penske Logistics, LLC Raven Transport Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC Schilli Corporation Schneider Sheehy Mail Contractors, Inc. Southeast Transportation Systems, Inc. Swift Transportation Co. of Arizona, LLC Thompson Emergency Freight Systems Truline Corporation UPS Small Package Werner Enterprises White Arrow LLC Woody Bogler Trucking Company



Background

EPA’s SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible to protect public health and reduce emissions. Demonstrating a commitment to environmental responsibility and freight efficiency through SmartWay provides for a more sustainable and competitive business environment.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 103 million metric tons of harmful air pollution, while saving more than 215 million barrels of oil and $29.7 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 14 million homes. SmartWay partners also help protect clean and healthy air by significantly reducing pollution that contributes to smog, including fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

For more information about SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees

For more information about SmartWay, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway