U.S. Senate Confirms Andrew Wheeler to Serve as Deputy EPA Administrator

04/12/2018
WASHINGTON  — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt praised the U.S. Senate’s action to confirm Andrew Wheeler to serve as EPA deputy administrator.

“Andrew Wheeler has spent his entire career advancing sound environmental policies and I look forward to him bringing his expertise and leadership to the agency," said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. "I want to thank Leader McConnell and Chairman Barrasso for guiding Mr. Wheeler’s nomination through the Senate; I look forward to working with Andrew to implement President Trump’s environmental agenda.”

On February 7, 2018, the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, led by U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), advanced Andrew Wheeler’s nomination out of committee.

