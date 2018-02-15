News Releases from Headquarters › Chief Financial Officer (OCFO)

U.S. Senate Confirms Holly Greaves as EPA Chief Financial Officer

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt praised the U.S. Senate's action to confirm Holly Greaves to serve as the Agency’s chief financial officer.



“Holly has been essential in providing EPA financial and budgetary counsel over the last year as a senior advisor for budget and audit,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “I want to thank Leader McConnell and Chairman Barrasso for their continued leadership and providing a speedy confirmation for Holly.”