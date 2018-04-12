News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

U.S. Senate Motions to Invoke Cloture on Andrew Wheeler Nomination

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt issued the following statement, after the U.S. Senate’s motion to Invoke Cloture on Andrew Wheeler’s nomination to become EPA deputy administrator:

“I want to thank Leader McConnell and the U.S. Senate for advancing a cloture vote on Andrew Wheeler’s nomination to become the deputy administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Mr. Wheeler has bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate, and I look forward to him joining the Agency.”