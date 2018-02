News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

USA Today: Clean Air, Land and Water: Time for the EPA to Start Keeping Its Promises

By Administrator Scott Pruitt

February 14, 2018

A few months ago, I promised the people of Missouri that I would make a decision and propose a cleanup plan for the West Lake Landfill. Recently, I made good on that commitment.

To read the full USA Today article, click here.