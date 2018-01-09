News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

USDA Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity Release Recommendations to Revitalize Rural America

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity released its report to President Trump outlining recommendations to promote agriculture, economic development, job growth, infrastructure improvements, technological innovation, energy security and quality of life in rural America. As a member of the Task Force, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plays an important role in revitalizing rural America.

“More than ever, American farmers and ranchers deserve regulatory certainty,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “These recommendations renew our commitment to empowering rural America and improving environmental outcomes across the country. I look forward to building on these efforts at EPA to revitalize rural America.”

EPA has already started to tackle some of the recommendations in the task force report, more specifically the focus on reducing regulatory burdens to incentivize investment in rural America. In Administrator Pruitt’s first year at EPA, he has already begin work to streamline the permitting process and reconsider a number of harmful regulations. Administrator Pruitt has visited nearly 30 states to hear directly from the American public about how “Waters of the United States” should be defined to provide regulatory certainty for America’s farmers and landowners, while prioritizing clean water for communities across the country.

In addition, EPA awards numerous grants to support state pesticide regulatory programs ensuring these products are used properly, agricultural works are protected and farmers can provide safe, healthy food for all Americans. EPA also works with states to fund vital water infrastrucutre.

The Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity identified over 100 actions for the federal government to consider in order to achieve a vision of a better rural America. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/rural-prosperity-report.pdf.